Local youth win big at cattle show

Several youth from Tillman County competed at the Oklahoma Western Heifer Show in Clinton at the Grady County Fairgrounds and they brought home several awards.

Tenley Mefford won her class and then won Champion Chianina heifer. This is Tenley’s third year showing. She has shown her Chianina heifer is Peaches and her Shorthorn steer is Chubbs.

Timber Mefford won her class and then won Champion Hereford heifer. This is Timber’s second year to show. Her Hereford heifer is Opal.

Both Meffords are memberrs of the Tillman County 4-H Club.

Case Waldroop won his class and won Champion Maintainer heifer. This is Waldroop’s first year showing cattle, but he’s no stranger to the show ring. He has shown goats for the past two years and he also is a member of the Tillman County 4-H Club.

Cierra Collins won her class and won Reserve Grand Hereford. Collins hopes to join the 4-H Club when she turns nine. She has been showing cattle since she was just three years old. She first began showing bucket calves at the county fair and said her favorite thing about showing livestock is her friends.

“I get to do it with my friends,” Collins said. “The prizes and money are good but time with family and friends is the best.”

Collins knows about family, as her cattle showing is a family affair. Her sister Claire began showing at three years old and her baby sister Cricket will follow in her big sisters’ footsteps.

“Right now she [Cierra] is showing Hereford heifers,” Shellie Collins said. “She is a fifth-generation Hereford breeder on her dad’s side of the family and a sixth-generation Hereford breeder on her mom’s side of the family. The three girls have had their own herd of Hereford cattle since each of them were born. Raising cattle is what both sides of her family love to do and it is a great opportunity to learn a good work ethic, perseverance and to spend time with family and friends near and far.”

The Collins plan to compete in the next show Feb. 3, 2017, at the Tillman County Fair barns in Frederick.

The cold weather didn’t dim the smiles at last weekend’s cattle show. From left are Claire Collins, Cierra Collins, Timber Mefford and Tenley Mefford. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CattleShow2-RGB.jpg The cold weather didn’t dim the smiles at last weekend’s cattle show. From left are Claire Collins, Cierra Collins, Timber Mefford and Tenley Mefford. Courtesy photo Case Waldroop proudly shows his champion Maintainer Heifer. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CattleShow3-RGB.jpg Case Waldroop proudly shows his champion Maintainer Heifer. Courtesy photo From left, Case Waldroop, Tenley Mefford and Timber Mefford wait in the ring after the show. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CattleShow-RGB.jpg From left, Case Waldroop, Tenley Mefford and Timber Mefford wait in the ring after the show. Courtesy photo

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.