Boy Scouts earn new ranks

The Frederick Boy Scout Troop 220 held a Court of Honor on Dec. 15, in a ceremony presenting scouts with the new badges and ranks earned.

Armani Haston earned the merit badges of communications, emergency preparation, camping, first aid and many others. He earned the rank of first class.

Gavin Sonnenberg earned merit badges in citizenship and community, swimming, cooking, first aid among others. He also achieved the rank of first class.

Jamari Davis earned merit badges in shotgun, forestry, fish and wildlife, camping and many others. He also earned the rank of first class.

Jackson Robuck earned merit badges in leather work, weather, wilderness survival, first aid and others. He also earned the rank of first class.

Ethan Cowan earned merit badges in citizenship in community, canoeing, rifle, shotgun and others. He also earned the rank of first class.

Joe McBride earned merit badges in communications, pottery, sculpting, first aid, camping and many others. He also earned the rank of first class.

Andrew “Boomer” Lucas earned merit badges in camping, orienteering, mammal study, soil and water conservation, archery and many others. He earned the the rank of life scout.

Heston Brown earned merit badges in emergency preparation, citizenship and community, archery and orienteering.

To advance to the next rank, each scout must earn a number of merit badges and demonstrate mastery of certain skills. After crossing over from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, the boys start earning more badges on their own. Boy scouts can advance at their own pace but should achieve first class within the first year. The badges are tenderfoot, second class, first class, star and life scouts. Their ultimate goal is the eagle scout rank.

The new scouts will earn some of their merit badges at camps this summer so they will earn second class at the next ceremony.

From left are Armani Haston, Jackson Robuck, Ethan Cowan, Gavin Sonnenberg, Michael McBride and Andrew "Boomer" Lucas.

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

