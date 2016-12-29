Frederick Christmas Parade a success

There were more than 45 entries in the Christmas parade this year, including floats, vehicles and walking units. The crowd lined the the streets to see all the entries.

Linda Haston and the Chamber Christmas committee of Bailey Roberts, Shandi Riggins, Melissa Huff, Valarie Clayton and Alison Ellis worked hard for the event.

Amber Petty, Julie Hill, Bailey Roberts, Mercedes Amyx and Cacy Caldwell painted several building windows around town to make things a little more festive.

Parade float winners were first place BancFirst themed “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” second place Henniges Automotive themed “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and third place Bible Baptist Church themed “A Christmas Shoe Tree.”

Walking units first place were Scott and Sohpie Fraley and Krista, Braxton and Brielle Haynie in “Hollywood” Elf and her Elf paparazzi; and second place went to the Frederick High School Band.

Driving unit first place went to Copeland’s Wrecker Service and second place to Lawton Antique Auto Club.

Chamber Buck giveaway grand prize $500 winner was Lori Varner; $250 winners were Jorise Henry and Lori Harrison; $150 winners were Marilyn Schrick, Julane Whitworth, Robby Calhoun and Dana Norvell; and $100 winners were Mark Trusty, Anita Van der Laan, Julie Willis and Joyce Plaster.

Best-decorated business was Nails by Julie and Bronzed Bodies and Best-decorated home went to David Sebestian.

Miss Frederick Brooke Orr rides in the Christmas Parade. The temperatures were frigid but she kept a smile on her face the entire ride. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BrookeOrr.jpg Miss Frederick Brooke Orr rides in the Christmas Parade. The temperatures were frigid but she kept a smile on her face the entire ride. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Michael Guill and Daniel Small represent Henniges Automotive and donate the check Henniges Automotive received from the Frederick Chamber for their winning entry in the float division of the Frederick Christmas Parade to Toys for Tots. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Henniges.jpg Michael Guill and Daniel Small represent Henniges Automotive and donate the check Henniges Automotive received from the Frederick Chamber for their winning entry in the float division of the Frederick Christmas Parade to Toys for Tots. Courtesy photo Micahel Guill played the Grinch for the Henniges Automotive float. The Grinch’s heart may be two sizes too small, but he still handed out candy to the children who lined the streets during the Christmas Parade. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Grinch.jpg Micahel Guill played the Grinch for the Henniges Automotive float. The Grinch’s heart may be two sizes too small, but he still handed out candy to the children who lined the streets during the Christmas Parade. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader