Jail report for Dec. 16 – 22

Ronald Briggs, 33 of Frederick, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a cancelled, suspended or revoked license.

David Castillo, 40 of Frederick, hold for Jackson County.

Cody Hawkins, 31 of Tahlequah, Department of Corrections hold.

Jesus Tobias Maldonado, 48 of Grandfield, misdemeanor value, false pretense, bogus check or con came.

John Cabasos Muniz, 42 of Hobart, two counts of failure to pay or appear.

Luke Pesina, 20 of Frederick, disturbing the peace.

Kenneth R. Rieichenbacker, 62 of Frederick, first degree burglary, unknown charge.

Amy Stafford, 28 of Purcell, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Ricky James Stutzman, 32 of Frederick. drug court.

Demarcus Paul White, 32 of Grandfield, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, hold for Payne County Warrant.

Briggs http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BRIGGSR_49.jpg Briggs Castillo http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CASTILLOD_18.jpg Castillo Hawkins http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_HAWKINSC_2.jpg Hawkins Maldonado http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MALDONADOJT_2.jpg Maldonado Muniz http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MUNIZJC_14.jpg Muniz Pesina http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PESINAL_9.jpg Pesina Rieichenbacker http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RIEICHENBACKERKR_2.jpg Rieichenbacker Stafford http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_STAFFORDAN_7.jpg Stafford Stutzman http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_STUTZMANRJ_61.jpg Stutzman White http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WHITEDP_22.jpg White

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

