Local music students brighten nursing home residents’ Christmas

Carisa Schreiner held a piano and vocal recital Dec. 21 at the Frederick Nursing Home. Schreiner is also the choir director for Frederick Public Schools.

Olivia Coody played Silent Night and We Wish You a Merry Christmas, while Jake Schreiner played We Wish You a Merry Christmas as a duet with his mom Carisa.

Jake Schreiner said he likes playing at the nursing home.

“It makes me happy to cheer up the residents,” Schreiner said. “Especially since most of them don’t leave the nursing home.”

Tenley Mefford sang Santa Baby and also sang Jingle Bell Rock as a duet with Amery Newton. Mefford and Newton both said they like that some of the residents sing along with them.

Newton also sang Something about December.

Timber Mefford played Let it Snow and sang I’m Getting Nuttin’ for Christmas and Away in a Manger. She said it makes her happy to see the residents smile when she sings.

Cierra Collins played Jingle bells, Emery Wynn played Go Tell it on the Mountain and Claire Collins played Jingle Bells.

These students also will be competing in contests in February and will have a chance of competing at a state competition and playing in the Honors Recitals this spring.

From left, in the front row, are Claire Collins, Cierra Collins, Emery Wynn and Timber Mefford; and in the back row are Olivia Coody, Tenley Mefford, Jake Schreiner and Amery Newton. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Nursing-Home-Recital.jpg From left, in the front row, are Claire Collins, Cierra Collins, Emery Wynn and Timber Mefford; and in the back row are Olivia Coody, Tenley Mefford, Jake Schreiner and Amery Newton.

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

