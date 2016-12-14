Local small business owner perseveres in tough economy

NTA Training Center is a gym in Frederick owned by local resident Auney Castaneda. Castaneda opened the gym in 2013 after attending different colleges trying to find his passion. Castaneda grew up in Frederick and attended Frederick public schools.

Castaneda said that he’d been teaching martial arts classes for a long time, so he decided to open a gym where he could do that full time. He said getting started in the business wasn’t too hard because he’s always got a plan.

“The hard part about owning the gym is getting people from this area to buy into a healthy and active lifestyle,” Castaneda said. “I would like to see this portion of Oklahoma care a little more about their health and fitness. I’m passionate about what I do. I’m very knowledgeable about what I’m teaching because I’ve been on both sides of the fitness scale. I care.”

Owning the business isn’t the hard part, according to Castaneda. He said he loves what he does. The hard part is choosing this type of business in this area. He wanted to bring something different to Frederick.

“I just want to bring something that’s new and exciting other than the normal football and baseball thing,” Castaneda said. “I mean nothing against those other sports, they’re great too. It’s just something new and different. For that kid that may not be a great ball player, martial arts is a way for him or her to shine and gain confidence in themselves. Even the kids that are great players, martial arts will make them better and more disciplined athletes.”

Castaneda said he couldn’t have done all of this without a great support system.

“My mom and dad have always believed in me,” Castaneda said. “Without them I wouldn’t have any of this. My wife and girls have helped too by putting up with the struggles and long hours, and the bad moods that come with the stress of competing in MMA.”

Not only does Castaneda teach mixed martial arts, but he also competes in MMA matches himself.

“My brothers have always supported me as well, so it’s definitely a family thing,” Castaneda said.

It’s been a long process but Castaneda said he will continue to work hard and make the business into what he wants it to be.

“No matter how prepared you are or how technically sound you may be, there will always be a moment in time that things will get hard or something doesn’t go as planned and you have to get nasty, you have to be able to adapt,” Castaneda said. “That’s life.”

The last thing Castaneda wants people to know is that health and fitness are an important part of life. Mixed Martial Arts isn’t just to train for the ring.

“Don’t let that uncertainty prevent you or your kids from getting the opportunity to experience a wonderful thing,” Castaneda said. “We’re not just a martial arts gym. Training isn’t just for fighters, it’s for anyone and everyone who wants the discipline and confidence to better themselves at whatever it is they’re doing in life. We are also newly registered Herbal Life distributors so come see us for all your health and fitness needs.”

For more information on NTA Training Center or to sign up for a class or a membership, call Castaneda at 580-418-8050.

Castaneda said that his gym is a family business. From left, in the front row are Mianna, Xzavier, Gabby, Madelyn, Michael and Kaelani Castaneda; and in the back row, Auney and Hannah Castaneda. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NTAFamily.jpg Castaneda said that his gym is a family business. From left, in the front row are Mianna, Xzavier, Gabby, Madelyn, Michael and Kaelani Castaneda; and in the back row, Auney and Hannah Castaneda. Curtesy photo Some members of NTA are from left, Steven Castaneda, Dalton Duncan, Ben Cothran, Owner Auney Castaneda and Johnny Rivas. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NTAGroup.jpg Some members of NTA are from left, Steven Castaneda, Dalton Duncan, Ben Cothran, Owner Auney Castaneda and Johnny Rivas. Curtesy photo NTA is a mixed martial arts gym but members can also strength train at the facility. Find NTA Training Center at 121 W. Grand Ave. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NTAGym.jpg NTA is a mixed martial arts gym but members can also strength train at the facility. Find NTA Training Center at 121 W. Grand Ave. Curtesy photo

Martial arts trainingmore than just a job

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

