Local couple arrested for child’s truancy

Johnny and Beverly Diaz were charged for their child’s truancy. They turned themselves into the sheriff’s department and each were released on $500 bond.

According to the Frederick Public School policy handbook, an Unexcused Absence is any absence that isn’t excused with doctors’ documentation or without the parents’ or schools knowledge. If a student is absent 10 times in one semester, he or she receives no grade for that term. However, if the extended absence is due to injury or illness, the school will work with the student and his or her parents to get the work made up. The policy handbook can be found at Frederickbombers.net.

High School Principal Randy Biggs said that any time a student skips a class the discipline slip shows that the student was truant. For every class skipped, the student is assigned a day of in school detention.

“We send out attendance letters to all students’ parents when a student reaches four, seven, nine and every absence after nine. On the tenth absence, a student, by law, is no grade,” Biggs said. “We do take into account when a student has multiple doctor’s appointments or a family tragedy. When we have a student who has excessive absences without excuse we write a letter to the parent. If there is no resolution, we send another letter to them and the district attorney. There are other, multiple considerations. We had a car accident where a student was killed. One student was severely injured. We are working with her family and will give her extra time to make up work. We follow the law but there are tons of circumstances that the law doesn’t consider and that we’re allowed to consider.”

An attorney date of Jan. 3 was set for Johnny and Beverly Diaz.



